Spectrum (SPT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7,719.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market capitalization of $11,220.10 and $7,719.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00480424 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000730 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00012780 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003064 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Spectrum Profile

Spectrum (CRYPTO:SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

