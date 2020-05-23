Spendcoin (SPND) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.89 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, Spendcoin has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.89 million and approximately $104,711.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spendcoin token can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and Token Store.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010878 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.51 or 0.02109967 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00093584 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00180798 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00043409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,275,208,888 tokens. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

