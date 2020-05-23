Sphere (SPHR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $67.00

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Sphere coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000666 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit. Sphere has a total market cap of $763,154.49 and $67.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 4.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00028335 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 566.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00029394 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,194.14 or 1.00158086 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00082422 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000584 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sphere Profile

Sphere is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Buying and Selling Sphere

Sphere can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

