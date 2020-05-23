SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Shares Bought by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,938 shares during the period. Private Advisors LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 119.2% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.85. 673,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,028,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.45. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.81%.

In related news, Director Smita Conjeevaram purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.80 per share, with a total value of $73,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at $249,900. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,001 shares of company stock valued at $142,541. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

