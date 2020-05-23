StableUSD (USDS) Trading Up 3.7% Over Last 7 Days

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One StableUSD token can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00010684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Binance. StableUSD has a total market capitalization of $516,175.44 and $108,301.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.02110048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00180835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,470,178 tokens and its circulating supply is 524,567 tokens. StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io. StableUSD’s official message board is medium.com/stably-blog.

Buying and Selling StableUSD

StableUSD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

