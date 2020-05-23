Stratford Consulting LLC Buys 50,694 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Stratford Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 1,893.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.7% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,527.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,319,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $92,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,482 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,901,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,185,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $202,796,000 after purchasing an additional 849,501 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,156,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,785,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,279,184,000 after purchasing an additional 723,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.98 on Friday, reaching $73.57. 4,736,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,248,510. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average of $85.64.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

