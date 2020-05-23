Stratford Consulting LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Stratford Consulting LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 51.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.0% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $271.55. 2,266,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,754,132. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $311.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $277.85.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

