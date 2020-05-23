Stratford Consulting LLC Makes New $2.99 Million Investment in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Stratford Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 122,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF makes up 1.4% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Stratford Consulting LLC owned 0.15% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. The company had a trading volume of 341,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,400. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.34 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $30.63.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

