Streamr DATAcoin (DATA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51.76 Million

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. One Streamr DATAcoin token can now be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, BitForex, Mercatox and Ethfinex. In the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded 58.9% higher against the US dollar. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market cap of $51.76 million and approximately $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010879 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.37 or 0.02110925 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00093502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00180578 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043126 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Streamr DATAcoin Profile

Streamr DATAcoin was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. Streamr DATAcoin’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr DATAcoin’s official message board is blog.streamr.com. The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDEX, Ethfinex, Coinone, Gate.io, BitForex, Bancor Network, Radar Relay, Binance, HitBTC and DragonEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

