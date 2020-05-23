StrongHands Hits 1-Day Volume of $904.00 (SHND)

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, StrongHands has traded down 33.6% against the US dollar. StrongHands has a market cap of $544,151.47 and approximately $904.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CoinExchange, STEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About StrongHands

SHND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2015. StrongHands’ total supply is 16,874,114,643 coins and its circulating supply is 16,460,920,289 coins. StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info.

StrongHands Coin Trading

StrongHands can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Coindeal and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StrongHands should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

