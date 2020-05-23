Super Zero (SERO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $30.90 Million

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Super Zero has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero has a market cap of $22.15 million and $30.90 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be bought for about $0.0839 or 0.00000911 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BigONE and Gate.io.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00056398 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00369862 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009746 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00011548 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000522 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00012420 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Super Zero Profile

SERO is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 644,310,919 coins and its circulating supply is 264,050,571 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Super Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@SERO.CASH. The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash.

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

