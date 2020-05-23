Swarm (SWM) Achieves Market Cap of $724,126.16

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. Over the last week, Swarm has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Swarm has a market capitalization of $724,126.16 and $4,868.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swarm token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, IDEX and Bancor Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Swarm alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.41 or 0.02107855 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00093681 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00180381 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043111 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Swarm Profile

Swarm’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official website for Swarm is www.swarm.fund. Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0. The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Swarm Token Trading

Swarm can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Swarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.