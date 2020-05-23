Tael Price Hits $0.10 on Exchanges (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, Tael has traded 25% higher against the dollar. One Tael coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.00, $24.72, $4.92 and $6.32. Tael has a market capitalization of $8.42 million and $2.60 million worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

About Tael

WABI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico.

Tael Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

