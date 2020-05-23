TajCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 32.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. TajCoin has a total market capitalization of $4,568.87 and approximately $3.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TajCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last week, TajCoin has traded down 37.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.47 or 0.00808622 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00033860 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028520 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.24 or 0.00208949 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00151844 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 610.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005962 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002029 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2016. TajCoin’s total supply is 16,540,981 coins. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. TajCoin’s official website is tajcoin.tech.

Buying and Selling TajCoin

TajCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TajCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TajCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

