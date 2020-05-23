TEMCO Hits One Day Volume of $171,534.00 (TEMCO)

TEMCO (CURRENCY:TEMCO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. TEMCO has a market cap of $761,867.33 and approximately $171,534.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TEMCO has traded 22.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TEMCO token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Cashierest and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.02099904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About TEMCO

TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,277,456,055 tokens. The official message board for TEMCO is medium.com/temcolabs. The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS. TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io.

TEMCO Token Trading

TEMCO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

