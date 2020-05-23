Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,384 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Tesla were worth $24,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $815.00, for a total transaction of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.01, for a total value of $66,001.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,194.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,725 shares of company stock worth $4,575,306 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Tesla from $380.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra upgraded Tesla to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $559.74.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $10.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $816.88. 9,947,925 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,898,074. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $706.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $562.53. The firm has a market cap of $153.41 billion, a PE ratio of -917.84 and a beta of 1.15.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $1.60. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.90) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tesla Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.