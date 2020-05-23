Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Raised by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $12,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXN stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.43. 3,010,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,875,743. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.16. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.55.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

