Theta Fuel Price Reaches $0.0093 on Exchanges (TFUEL)

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded 43.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $35.66 million and $43.55 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit and Gate.io. In the last week, Theta Fuel has traded 250.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005459 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00020519 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Effect.AI (EFX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000218 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000364 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2018. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,838,301,572 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

Theta Fuel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

