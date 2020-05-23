Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -1.50

Media coverage about Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Toyota Motor earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. The company had a trading volume of 130,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,982. Toyota Motor has a one year low of $108.01 and a one year high of $145.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $166.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.68.

TM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toyota Motor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group raised Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories. It operates through Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments. The company offers hybrid cars under the Prius, Alphard, Vellfire, Sienta, RX-HV, Auris, Prius PHV, C-HR, LC, Camry, JPN TAXI, Avalon, Corolla HB, Crown, and Century names; fuel cell vehicles under the MIRAI and SORA names; and conventional engine vehicles, including subcompact and compact cars under the Corolla, Yaris, Vitz, Aygo, Prius C, Aqua, Passo, Roomy, Tank, Etios, Vios, AGYA, Rush, and Yaris iA names.

