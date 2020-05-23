TradeLink Capital LLC Makes New $3.02 Million Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. T-Mobile Us makes up approximately 92.3% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 20,462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 76,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,007,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 364,795 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. 32.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on T-Mobile Us in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Nomura Securities lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.79.

Shares of TMUS traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.80. 4,849,159 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,402,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $102.73. The company has a market cap of $116.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

