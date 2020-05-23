Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Shares Purchased by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,236 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Travelers Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 80.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.00.

In other Travelers Companies news, Director Philip T. Ruegger III bought 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $118.54 per share, with a total value of $79,421.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,253.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TRV traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.10. 1,704,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880,439. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.23). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

