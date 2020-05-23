TRAXIA Market Capitalization Reaches $5,481.25 (TM2)

TRAXIA (CURRENCY:TM2) traded down 62.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One TRAXIA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, LATOKEN and Hotbit. Over the last seven days, TRAXIA has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. TRAXIA has a total market capitalization of $5,481.25 and approximately $4.00 worth of TRAXIA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.02099904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

TRAXIA Profile

TRAXIA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 328,320,714 tokens. TRAXIA’s official website is traxia.co. TRAXIA’s official message board is blog.traxia.co/@Traxia. TRAXIA’s official Twitter account is @traxianetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRAXIA is /r/traxia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling TRAXIA

TRAXIA can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAXIA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAXIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TRAXIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

