Tredje AP fonden Acquires 5,488 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,488 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 110.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 21.9% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 513.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 150,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,104,000 after acquiring an additional 126,058 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 105,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,464,000 after acquiring an additional 15,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $87.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,264,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,515. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a net margin of 48.50% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.09%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $615,342.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,915,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

