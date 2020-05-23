Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,003 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.43. The stock had a trading volume of 415,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 962,079. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.82. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $412.70. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. Humana had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 18.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Citigroup raised their price target on Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Humana from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Humana from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.42.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

