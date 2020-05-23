Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,814 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 128.3% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 541.3% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $117.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.36 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 6.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $766.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $765.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.