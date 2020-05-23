Trident Group Hits Market Cap of $1,755.00 (TRDT)

Trident Group (CURRENCY:TRDT) traded 97.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One Trident Group token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and CoinExchange. In the last week, Trident Group has traded down 50% against the dollar. Trident Group has a total market capitalization of $1,755.00 and $7.00 worth of Trident Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.02099904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Trident Group

Trident Group was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Trident Group’s total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,213,024 tokens. Trident Group’s official Twitter account is @TrustTheTrident. Trident Group’s official website is www.tridentgroup.io. Trident Group’s official message board is medium.com/@TrustTheTrident.

Buying and Selling Trident Group

Trident Group can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trident Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trident Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trident Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

