TrueFlip (TFL) Market Cap Hits $3.37 Million

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and $2,781.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TrueFlip has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00005871 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip is a token. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

