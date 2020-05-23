Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 0.73

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news sentiment score of 0.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the social networking company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.62. 13,198,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,742,076. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a current ratio of 11.93, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 36.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twitter will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Twitter from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. OTR Global lowered Twitter from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Twitter from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Twitter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $290,312.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,070,046. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

