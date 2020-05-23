Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Flossbach Von Storch AG

Flossbach Von Storch AG decreased its position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 885,083 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 840,417 shares during the quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $24,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after buying an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.46.

NYSE UBER traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,571,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,990,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.85. Uber Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $13.71 and a 52 week high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total value of $4,807,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,700,000 shares of company stock worth $46,486,500. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.