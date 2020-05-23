UChain Price Hits $0.0001 (UCN)

UChain (CURRENCY:UCN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, UChain has traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. UChain has a market cap of $19,070.67 and $437.00 worth of UChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get UChain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.83 or 0.02099904 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00092901 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.51 or 0.00179782 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00043233 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

UChain Profile

UChain launched on December 19th, 2017. UChain’s total supply is 823,600,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,346,957 tokens. UChain’s official Twitter account is @UChainEcosystem. UChain’s official website is uchain.world. UChain’s official message board is medium.com/@uchain. The Reddit community for UChain is /r/UChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UChain Token Trading

UChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.