Universa Trading Down 3% This Week (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Universa token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. Universa has a market cap of $3.19 million and $602.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Universa has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002175 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010883 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $194.53 or 0.02112615 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093575 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00180419 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About Universa

Universa’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Livecoin, CoinBene and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

