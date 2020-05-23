Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Usio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.81.

USIO stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. 21,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,838. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.31. Usio has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 million. Usio had a negative return on equity of 59.08% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Usio will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Usio

Usio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated electronic payment processing services to merchants and businesses in the United States. The company offers various types of automated clearing house (ACH) processing; and credit, prepaid card, and debit card-based processing services. Its ACH processing services include Represented Check, a consumer non-sufficient funds check that is represented for payment electronically rather than through the paper check collection system; and Accounts Receivable Check Conversion, a consumer paper check payment, which is converted into an e-check.

