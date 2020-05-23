Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Stratford Consulting LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Stratford Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,197 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 2.7% of Stratford Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stratford Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 47,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 18,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 307,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $36.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,604,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,469,357. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average is $39.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $44.67.

