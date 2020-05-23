Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,819 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,300.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 159.1% in the first quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $76.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,974,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,953. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.45. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $94.86.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.