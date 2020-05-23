Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) Stake Increased by Private Advisors LLC

Private Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:VCTR) by 44.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises about 1.7% of Private Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Private Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Victory Capital worth $1,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,477,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 569,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,937,000 after acquiring an additional 120,111 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 698.6% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 528,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,091,000 after acquiring an additional 462,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 31,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 327,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 74,890 shares during the last quarter. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Victory Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

Shares of VCTR stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $15.59. The stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,852. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.12. Victory Capital Holdings Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $24.83.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $204.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.52 million. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 18.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Victory Capital Holdings Inc will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In other news, Director James B. Hawkes bought 20,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.96 per share, for a total transaction of $279,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James B. Hawkes bought 31,000 shares of Victory Capital stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.46 per share, with a total value of $479,260.00. Insiders own 10.16% of the company’s stock.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent investment management company in the United States. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, and distribution services through broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

