VoteCoin (VOT) Price Hits $0.0005

VoteCoin (CURRENCY:VOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. One VoteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Crex24. VoteCoin has a market cap of $42,681.25 and approximately $22.00 worth of VoteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VoteCoin has traded 54.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.42 or 0.00515039 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00096400 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00068033 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001292 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin Coin Profile

VOT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2017. VoteCoin’s total supply is 92,676,125 coins. VoteCoin’s official website is votecoin.site. VoteCoin’s official Twitter account is @vote_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VoteCoin

VoteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VoteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VoteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VoteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

