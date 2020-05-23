VouchForMe Achieves Market Capitalization of $294,432.00 (IPL)

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. VouchForMe has a total market capitalization of $294,432.00 and $22,727.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VouchForMe token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC, IDEX and Coinbe.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $194.34 or 0.02110048 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00093617 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00180835 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00043216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About VouchForMe

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

VouchForMe Token Trading

VouchForMe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

