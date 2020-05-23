W Green Pay Trading Down 21% This Week (WGP)

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last seven days, W Green Pay has traded 21% lower against the dollar. W Green Pay has a market cap of $148,118.07 and approximately $1,318.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One W Green Pay token can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular exchanges including Huobi Korea and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

W Green Pay Token Profile

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,705,833 tokens. The official website for W Green Pay is wpay.sg. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay.

Buying and Selling W Green Pay

W Green Pay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

