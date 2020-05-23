Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Reduced by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,560 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 22,476 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,340 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $118.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.09. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

