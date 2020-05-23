Wavesbet (WBET) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $25,971.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 23rd. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $81,169.39 and approximately $25,971.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.51 or 0.02079903 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010159 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010864 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00009414 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (CRYPTO:WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wavesbet Token Trading

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

