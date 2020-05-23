Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 2.00

Media coverage about Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Westpac Banking earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Westpac Banking’s analysis:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Westpac Banking from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Westpac Banking from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Westpac Banking stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.94. 604,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,408. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Westpac Banking has a 52 week low of $7.98 and a 52 week high of $20.56. The company has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

