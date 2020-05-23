Wolverine Trading LLC Buys New Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,744,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 443.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 31,411 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 26,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,892,000.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.82. 3,984,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,712,730. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $110.03 and a 52-week high of $112.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.87 and its 200-day moving average is $110.67.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

