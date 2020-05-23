X-CASH (XCASH) Market Cap Reaches $904,474.85

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. During the last week, X-CASH has traded up 21% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a market capitalization of $904,474.85 and $25,890.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000622 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00059116 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000318 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About X-CASH

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 54,228,267,025 coins. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire X-CASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

