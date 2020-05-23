Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0029

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Zealium has a market cap of $37,976.83 and approximately $16.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded 35.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00009790 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002373 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000694 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Zealium Profile

Zealium is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,300,189 coins and its circulating supply is 13,300,189 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

