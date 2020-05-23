Zipper (ZIP) Market Capitalization Hits $1.12 Million

Zipper (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Zipper has a total market cap of $1.12 million and $580,519.00 worth of Zipper was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Zipper has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Zipper token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including FCoin, OKEx, IDCM and DigiFinex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028078 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000427 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000922 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000101 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Zipper Profile

Zipper is a token. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. Zipper’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,199,999,812 tokens. Zipper’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo. The official website for Zipper is zipper.io.

Zipper Token Trading

Zipper can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, IDCM, FCoin and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zipper using one of the exchanges listed above.

