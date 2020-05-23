Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Zoetis from $148.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

Shares of ZTS traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,752. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.78. Zoetis Inc has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $146.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.04.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 67.72% and a net margin of 25.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

In related news, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,727.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total value of $1,646,842.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 66,844 shares of company stock valued at $9,264,589. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.