-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Oragenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OGEN) to announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Oragenics’ earnings. Oragenics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oragenics will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Oragenics.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut Oragenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OGEN opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.53. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $0.88.

Oragenics Company Profile

Oragenics, Inc develops novel antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients.

