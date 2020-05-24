Aave One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.03 Million (LEND)

Aave (CURRENCY:LEND) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. In the last seven days, Aave has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Aave token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000628 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, ABCC, HitBTC and Alterdice. Aave has a total market capitalization of $75.23 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00043313 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $334.92 or 0.03636455 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00055100 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003630 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031157 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010873 BTC.

About Aave

LEND is a token. Its launch date was November 30th, 2017. Aave’s total supply is 1,299,999,942 tokens. Aave’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Alterdice, Gate.io, Kyber Network, BiteBTC, ABCC, Binance, HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

