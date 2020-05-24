American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Receives Daily Media Impact Rating of 2.00

Media coverage about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.70. The stock had a trading volume of 37,129,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,252,736. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 124.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -15.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Buckingham Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Airlines Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

