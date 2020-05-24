Analysts Anticipate Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) to Announce ($0.05) Earnings Per Share

Shares of Perceptron, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCP) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation. Perceptron’s rating score has declined by 200% in the last 90 days as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $2.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.05) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Perceptron an industry rank of 77 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRCP. Zacks Investment Research raised Perceptron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley downgraded Perceptron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRCP opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.30. Perceptron has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Perceptron during the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Perceptron by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Perceptron by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 672,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 34,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in Perceptron by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,110,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 210,658 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Perceptron

Perceptron, Inc develops, produces, and sells various automated industrial metrology products and solutions to manufacturing organizations for dimensional gauging, dimensional inspection, and 3D scanning in Europe, Asia, and the Americas. It provides various in-line and near-line measurement solutions, including AutoGauge, AutoGauge ACF, AutoGuide, and Helix evo engineered metrology systems for industrial automated process control and assembly using fixed and robot mounted laser scanners; and offline measurement solutions comprising Coord3 and TouchDMIS for industrial gauging and dimensional inspection using standalone robot mounted laser scanners and coordinate measuring machines.

